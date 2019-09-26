OU Campus Activities Council to host fall family events this weekend

The Campus Activities Council will hold events for Fall Family Weekend throughout the rest of the week.
According to an OU mass mail from CAC’s Fall Family Weekend team, events will include yoga, movie nights, game nights and more. The events began with a benefit night for CAC’s Fall Family Weekend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at BJ’s in Norman.
The full schedule of events is listed below:
Friday:
From 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., the Sam Noble Museum will hold free yoga with Fit + Rec.
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the South Oval, there will be games, activities, a petting zoo, food, crafts with the Innovation Hub and more.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Beaird Lounge, there will be a Parent and Family Reception with food and a cash bar.
At 6 p.m., Oklahoma-based comedian Andrew Shank will host a family-friendly comedy night in the OMU Frontier Room.
At 7 p.m., CAC will host a family pop culture trivia night in the union’s Heritage Room.
Rafael Matos will speak in the Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The time of this event has not yet been decided, according to the email.
Saturday:
From 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., participants in Fall Family Weekend are encouraged to participate in the OU Fan Fest Tailgate before the OU v. Texas Tech football game kicks off at 11 a.m.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Women in Aviation club will host an OU Aviation open house at the Max Westheimer Airport.
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., CAC’s Fall Family Weekend will host a Kendra Scott jewelry sale at Stella Rae’s on Campus Corner.
Participants are encouraged to end the night at Othello’s for food and entertainment.
Sunday:
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., a free Fall Family Weekend Brunch will be held in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Beaird Lounge to honor the Role Model of the Year.
From noon to 3 p.m., the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History will allow free admission for participants in Fall Family Weekend.
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., CAC’s Soonerthon, University Sing and Fall Family Weekend will hold an event with food, games and live performances at Cross Village.
At 3 p.m., there will be a Musical Mosaic Concert at Sharp Concert Hall in the Catlett Music Center. Participants wishing to go to the concert must purchase tickets.
The schedule can also be found online.
