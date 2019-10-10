OU Campus Activities Council announces 2019 homecoming royalty court

The 2019 OU homecoming court was announced Thursday on the OU Campus Activity Council Instagram page.
The court’s members are Student Government Association president Adran Gibbs, Black Emergency Response Team recruitment director Destinee Dickson, BERT co-director Miles Francisco, engineering senior Carlos Regalado, psychology pre-med senior Chika Nwanebu, letters and biology senior Muneeb Ata, Gender and Equality Center violence-prevention intern Leanne Ho, chemical biosciences senior Chris Loerke and entrepreneurship senior Marc LaManque.
Students can vote for their choice of homecoming royalty on OrgSync Oct. 15 and 16, according to the CAC homecoming schedule.
Homecoming week begins Oct. 14, with the first event—a food pass-out provided by Insomnia Cookies—scheduled to start at noon. The homecoming parade will start at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19 and proceed down Boyd St., and the homecoming king and queen will be announced at halftime of the football game on Saturday against West Virginia.
A full schedule of homecoming week events can be found on the homecoming week website.
