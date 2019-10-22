You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents Vice Chair Renzi Stone resigns seat effective immediately

Renzi Stone

OU regent and CEO of Saxum Renzi Stone stands for a photo March 4.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The vice chair of the OU Board of Regents announced Tuesday that he would step down effective immediately, after the board announced it had elected a new chair.

Renzi Stone, who joined the board in 2015 after being appointed by Mary Fallin, announced his resignation on Twitter.

Stone said in the tweet that with the board headed in the right direction, it seemed like a good time to step away.

"With a few new opportunities on my place, and the university trending in the right direction, I decided it was a good time to make a change for me and my family," Stone said via Twitter. "I love this university."

On Tuesday, the board reelected Stone for the vice chair position in a lunch meeting as it elected Regent Gary Pierson chair effective March 2020.

Leslie Rainbolt, current chair of the board, thanked Stone for his service. 

"We appreciate Renzi's dedicated service to the OU Board of Regents," Rainbolt said in a statement. "He cares deeply for OU and has represented our university well in various capacities for many years. We respect his decision and wish him tremendous success with his future opportunities." 

Stone returned to OU as a regent after playing basketball at OU from 1997 to 2000. Stone is the founder of the strategic communications company Saxum.

The regents will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

