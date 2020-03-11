OU Board of Regents to take action on strategic plan at future meeting

The OU Board of Regents will not officially take action on the university’s strategic framework until its next meeting.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in a statement that the strategic plan was given to the regents for review during its executive session Wednesday, but members will provide “feedback at a later date through an ad hoc committee of the board that will partner with university leadership.”
“At an upcoming meeting, the board will take up formal consideration and approval of the strategic plan,” Keith said in the statement.
OU’s strategic framework was originally presented to the regents at its January meeting. The framework, which was originally outlined in September 2019, contains specific goals for the university and steps to achieve them.
