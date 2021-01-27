OU Board of Regents to meet Thursday, consider policy changes for non-regular faculty

The OU Board of Regents will hold its first meeting of the calendar year this Thursday, with agenda items including changes to the permitted number of non-regular faculty and promotion opportunities for these faculty.
The regents will meet at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 28 in the Provost’s Conference Room of the OU Health Sciences Center’s Robert M. Bird library. The morning meeting will immediately enter executive session, according to a media advisory for the event, with the public meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s faculty/staff atrium.
According to the meeting agenda, the Board of Regents will consider approving an increase to the percentage of ranked renewable term faculty from 10 to 20 percent of total campus faculty. The regents will also consider implementing promotional opportunities for renewable term lecturers and instructors “based on length of service and performance criteria.”
According to the agenda, the ranked renewable term faculty increase is intended to allow “research-active faculty to divert more time to their research program,” in line with the Lead On, University strategic plan’s first “pillar” — becoming a “top-tier public research university.” The Norman campus reached the current cap of ranked renewable term faculty, necessitating the increase, according to the agenda.
Under the proposed promotional opportunities for renewable term faculty, instructors and lecturers at the university will be able to attain two higher positions at OU, according to the agenda. Following five years of service, an employee will be eligible for promotion to senior lecturer or instructor. After 10 years, an employee will be eligible to become a distinguished lecturer or instructor.
The agenda also contains proposed changes to presidential professorships at the university, as the OU Foundation — the nonprofit group which encourages charitable giving to the university — is “no longer able to provide the faculty development grant as an option for Presidential Professorship award funds.”
Previously, professors were given the option to receive the funding as a taxable salary supplement “plus associated fringe benefits” paid in two installments — one in the fall and another in the spring semester — or as a summer salary. Faculty could also receive the funding as a faculty development grant within their departmental 122-7XXX account “for use in travel, graduate student stipends, instructional enhancement and research development.”
Now, the Board of Regents will consider approving changes to the professorship which will see the funding paid only as an annual taxable bonus.
According to the agenda, several fees for newly created online graduate programs will be considered for approval. No increase to classroom and laboratory supplies fees, facility and equipment utilization fees or other “special fees” for the OU-Norman campus was proposed in the agenda.
The meeting will adhere to social distancing guidelines, according to the media advisory, with all attendees asked to wear masks.
