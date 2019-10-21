OU Board of Regents to meet this week, discuss conflict of interest policy

OU's Board of Regents will hold their October meeting on Wednesday and discuss changes to OU's conflict of interest policy as well as the creation of search committees for dean positions, among other things.
According to the Board of Regent's October agenda, the board will meet at 1 p.m. in Gould Hall, and will consider changing OU's conflict of interest policies to create a "conflict of interest" office on Norman's campus and at OU's Health Sciences Center. The agenda said these changes will make conflict of interest policy more consistent across multiple campuses.
The Regents will also create search committees for the dean of libraries position, dean of the honors college and the dean of professional and continuing studies. College of International Studies professor and senior vice provost Jill Irvine will chair the search committee for honor's college dean.
The board will also enter into a secret executive session to discuss a number of issues. These include a number of lawsuits including Suzette Grillot's lawsuit against the university, and Levi Hilliard's sexual harassment lawsuit against former Vice President Tripp Hall.
The regents will also hold a number of special meetings this week, where the board's committees -- the Tulsa campus committee, the finance and audit committee, the Norman campus committee, the athletics committee and the HSC committee -- will discuss issues of importance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.