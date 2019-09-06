OU Board of Regents to meet in Norman next week

The OU Board of Regents will meet in Norman on Sept. 11 to discuss executive hires and other projects.
According to an OU News press release, the regents will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the National Weather Center. The regents will discuss executive hires, expansion projects, an updated firearms policy, a new graduate degree program, a change in university healthcare plan administrator and will go into executive session to discuss confidential information, according to the agenda.
The agenda also states the Board of Regents will consider several changes to the Office of University Development, which in the past came under fire for misreporting of alumni donation numbers to the college-ranking U.S. News & World Report. The regents will consider renaming the office to the Office of University Advancement, and have added a clause on "renaming and the removal of names from university property."
According to the agenda, situations that would warrant removal of a name include "demolition or repurposing of a space or facility, situations that might affect the reputation of the University, and unfulfilled pledges." The removal of names would lie with the specific administrator who had the original naming authority, such as the Board of Regents, university president, etc.
The regents will also consider awarding a contract to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma to be OU's "third-party administrator, network provider and pharmacy benefit manager for the self-funded medical benefits programs for active employees, pre-Medicare retirees, and COBRA-qualified beneficiaries for the one-year period beginning January 1, 2020."
There will be the option to renew for four additional one-year periods with a final renewal ending on December 31, 2024, according to the agenda.
The agenda also states that the regents will consider changes to the positions of the following members of the upper administration:
Matt Hamilton, currently the Registrar and senior associate vice president of OU enrollment and student financial services, will now assume the position of senior associate vice president and special assistant to the provost.
Mary Hughes, currently Interim Vice President of University Development, will now be promoted to Assistant Vice President within the University Development Office, with a salary increase of over $40,000.
Pamela Ketner, currently Chief Financial Officer of Housing and Food Services, will now be promoted to Associate Vice President of University Operations with a salary increase of over $40,000.
The regents will also consider the appointment of Michael Burrage as Vice President for Executive Affairs with a salary of $317,000 for 12 months.
