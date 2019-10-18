OU Board of Regents to hold special meetings next week on Norman campus

OU Board of Regents will meet on the Norman campus for a series of special meetings on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.
The regents are also scheduled to hold a regular meeting on those dates, but the agenda has not yet been released. No final action meeting will be taken at the individual special meetings, but decisions made in them can be approved by the full Board of Regents, according to the special meetings notice.
The meetings are as follows, according to the special meetings notice:
At 9 a.m. on Oct. 22, the Tulsa Campus Committee will meet at Gould Hall Gallery room 130. The Norman Campus Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. in room 130, followed by a meeting at lunch at 12 p.m. The Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 2 p.m., followed by the Athletics Committee at 4 p.m.
Dinner will be held at Legend’s Restaurant at 6 p.m. The regents may discuss issues at this event, but no action will be taken, according to the special meeting notice.
On Oct. 23, the Cameron University Committee will meet at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting of the Rogers State University Committee at 9:30 a.m. and of the Health Sciences Center Committee at 10 a.m.
