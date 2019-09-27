OU Board of Regents to hold social gathering

The OU Board of Regents will participate in a dinner at Regent Natalie Shirley's residence next week.
According to notice of the special meeting, the Oct. 2 event is a social gathering between the regents and the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, as well as their spouses.
"While it is possible that some one-on-one matters of mutual interest may be discussed," according to the notice, "no action will be taken at this event."
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act requires that the public must be notified of any time a majority of the board meets.
The dinner follows the regents' Sept. 11 meeting. The board's next meeting considering OU business will be held in October.
