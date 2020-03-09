You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents to discuss dean appointments, paid administrative leave during meeting tomorrow

The OU Board of Regents will hold its annual March meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, following a series of executive and committee special meetings, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. the same day.

Agenda items for the Norman campus include motions to form a search committee for the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, appointment of John Klier as the dean of Gallogly College of Engineering and provision of quarterly financial information on university expenditures.

The regents are expected to approve paid administrative leave for Tom Orr, former director of OU’s Helmrich School of Drama. Orr was placed on leave pending investigation in light of “recent allegations” in January, according to a university spokesperson. Although the nature of the current allegations is unknown, Orr was previously investigated by the OU Title IX office in 2018.

Stacy Reeder, College of Education professor and chair of the Department of Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum, is expected to be approved as the College of Education’s interim dean. 

Reeder became the college’s acting interim dean in September 2019, when former dean Gregg Garn stepped away from the position to head the formation of OU Global, the university’s new online education initiative which was rebranded to OU Online in February.

Reeder will also become eligible for the permanent position with the Board of Regents’ approval.

The agenda does not contain an item addressing the presentation of the university’s strategic framework. A university spokesperson had previously stated a draft of the plan would be presented to the Board of Regents during the March 10-11 session.

