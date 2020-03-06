OU Board of Regents to discuss appointments, lawsuits during special meetings next week

The OU Board of Regents will hold a series of executive and committee special meetings next week to discuss the appointment of officers to the board, confidential communications between the board and its attorney and the 10 cases against the university currently in litigation, among other issues.
Each of the university’s committees – Norman campus, finance and audit, and Health Sciences Center – will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 10. The Board of Regent’s annual meeting is at 3:30 p.m.
Executive sessions will meet at 11:30 a.m. on March 10 and again at 9 a.m. on March 11.
The Norman campus committee meeting will address next academic year’s student activity fee budget and naming rights in Sarkeys Fitness Center, according to the agenda.
The finance and audit committee meeting will discuss financial updates from Cameron University, Rogers State University and OU. An internal audit update for OU is also on the agenda.
The Health Sciences Center committee will discuss a “(Health Sciences Center) update,” according to the agenda.
At closed executive sessions, the board will discuss pending research or financial investigations and claims, real estate operations, personal and negligence claims, and the “potential vulnerability of governmental facilities.” The board will also undergo a routine review of the employment of OU President Joseph Harroz, according to the agenda.
This meeting will be the first since the sit-in by OU’s Black Emergency Response Team in Evans Hall.
In a statement released after the demonstration, BERT encouraged students to attend the Board of Regents’ annual meeting at 3:30 p.m. in The Great Reading Room on March 10. BERT plans to meet with the board to discuss implementing ideas previously discussed with the administration.
“Due to the legality, the fact of the matter is that the ball is in the court of the Board of Regents now,” the statement read. “Several open meetings will be held. We urge the entire community to be present, so they recognize the strength in our numbers. They will answer the question of whether they value the lives, bodies and voices of marginalized people at the University of Oklahoma.”
The Board of Regents did not release the agenda for the annual meeting at the time of this article’s publication.
