OU Board of Regents to consider changes to bylaws, health care insurance providers, more at regular meeting

OU’s Board of Regents is holding its regular meeting Friday to discuss a variety of topics, including various changes to the board’s bylaws and retiree health care.
According to the meeting agenda, OU President Joseph Harroz is asking the board to allow him to make changes to OU-Norman’s active and pre-Medicare retiree program and enter into negotiations with various health care providers. The board’s chair, Gary Pierson, is asking the board to make various changes to its bylaws — especially to its conflict-of-interest policy, to disregard business relationship conflicts by vote.
The public portion of the meeting will be held at the OU Health Sciences Center campus in the Robert M. Bird Library at 2:30 p.m. Friday after an executive session at 8:30 a.m., according to the Board of Regents’ schedule. The board also met Thursday in executive session that started at 8:30 a.m.
Other proposed changes to the bylaws include updating the board’s standing committees, creating protocol for business brought up during meetings, clarifying “ambiguous” provisions and correcting typographical errors, according to the agenda.
However, one of the most significant proposed changes would be to Section 13 of the bylaws, which states members of the board or immediate family members — or businesses of board members or immediate family members — can’t “enter into a contract with or sell, offer to sell or cause to be sold, rent or lease, goods, services, buildings or property” to all OU campuses, Rogers State University and Cameron University, according to the agenda.
The rule, according to the agenda, also states board members or relatives “within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity” can’t have direct interest, nor indirect interest through stock ownership, partnership interest or any construction contract with any of the universities it governs.
Pierson is proposing this rule to be deleted from Section 13 and moved to the conflict-of-interest section, with the added clause that — in the instance board members or their family members enter into business with the university — if it “would bring a compelling benefit,” the board “may waive the business relationship conflict” by a vote of five “non-conflicted” members at a regular or special board meeting, according to the agenda.
Other proposed changes to the bylaws include the section regarding “emergency meetings,” which currently states any board member can call a meeting to deal with an emergency situation, according to the agenda. Pierson is proposing to add a sentence at the end of the rule that says “notice of any emergency meeting will be provided as soon as possible.”
Harroz, according to the agenda, is asking the regents to give him authorization to align OU-Norman’s active and pre-Medicare retiree program with that of the OU Health Sciences Center and “collapse” OU Norman’s six-tier medical premium contribution model to a three-tier contribution model in 2021.
Harroz is also asking the board to authorize him to enter into negotiations with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, enter into negotiations with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, enter into negotiations with United Healthcare Insurance Company and approve various changes to the active employee life insurance plan, according to the agenda.
Specifically, the changes to OU-Norman’s preferred provider organization plan would include new networks — Blue Preferred and Blue Choice — deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, copays and coinsurance percentages. These changes, according to the agenda, are projected to save the university money, reducing the projected 2021 increase from 11.1 percent to 6.3 percent.
A request-for-proposal committee evaluated and compared various health care providers, and Harroz is asking the board to authorize the committee’s chosen providers, according to the agenda. The change would make Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma the university’s dental provider, MetLife the university’s vision provider and United Healthcare the university’s Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug carrier starting in January 2021.
In September, OU-Norman faculty and staff senates announced concerns regarding these proposed changes, specifically about moving from the six-tier system to the three-tier system. Faculty members felt that the change, which would have employees paying about the same for health care regardless of their income, would negatively impact those with lower salaries at OU.
Because of that, the Faculty Senate approved a resolution strongly opposing a switch to the three-tier system.
Consent items on the agenda include approving the appointments of various deans, faculty members and students to the search committees for the dean of the Honors College, dean of the College of Law and senior vice provost and provost, and approval of various administrative and personnel actions, according to the agenda.
Also on the consent agenda, Harroz is recommending the Board of Regents authorize the OU administration “to contract and make payments not to exceed the construction amount of $2,300,000” to renovate the College of Pharmacy Nuclear Pharmacy Renovation project.
