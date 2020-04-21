You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents cancels May meetings, to reschedule for later date

OU Board of Regents (copy)

Vice President for University Governance Chris Purcell, Regent Leslie Rainbolt, interim OU President Joseph Harroz and Regent Gary Pierson during the Dec. 2, 2019, OU Board of Regents meeting.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents canceled its meetings for May 7-8 and plans to instead meet at a later date in May.

According to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, the original dates for the meetings were scheduled in conjunction with commencement, which now will be held virtually with in-person ceremonies rescheduled for Aug. 8 and 9 due to COVID-19.

“The regents will meet later in May and are currently working on scheduling the specific days,” Keith said.

When asked whether the regents may discuss potentially returning to in-person classes in the fall, Keith neither confirmed nor denied the possibility.

“Decisions about the fall semester are continuing to be deliberated as new, critical information is reviewed daily,” Keith said. “The decision is forthcoming and will be communicated as soon as possible.”

