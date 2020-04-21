OU Board of Regents cancels May meetings, to reschedule for later date

The OU Board of Regents canceled its meetings for May 7-8 and plans to instead meet at a later date in May.
According to OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith, the original dates for the meetings were scheduled in conjunction with commencement, which now will be held virtually with in-person ceremonies rescheduled for Aug. 8 and 9 due to COVID-19.
“The regents will meet later in May and are currently working on scheduling the specific days,” Keith said.
When asked whether the regents may discuss potentially returning to in-person classes in the fall, Keith neither confirmed nor denied the possibility.
“Decisions about the fall semester are continuing to be deliberated as new, critical information is reviewed daily,” Keith said. “The decision is forthcoming and will be communicated as soon as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.