OU Board of Regents approves OU healthcare changes, adjusts conflict-of-interest bylaws at October meeting

The OU Board of Regents unanimously approved the shift from a six-tier to three-tier health insurance system for the Norman campus in 2021 and made changes to its conflict of interest bylaws Friday afternoon.
According to OU President Joseph Harroz, this change will save $2.8 million and reduce the projected 2021 cost increase from a 11.1 percent increase to a 6.3 percent increase. While Harroz said the Norman campus’s faculty and staff senate executives are on board with the changes, in September both senates passed resolutions opposing the changes.
Harroz said the university will create a “pool of money” to ensure those low-income employees are not impacted during the first year, as well as reviewing salaries to bring them up to competitive rates before discussing moving to a one-tier system in 2022.
The move to a one-tier system is to line up with market averages, Harroz said.
“This is an effort to achieve that balance of what is the lowest reasonable cost for those carrying the lion's share of the burden (of providing university income) — which is our students — while achieving excellence, which means market alignment on (health insurance),” Harroz said. “The conversation has been honestly impacted by the faculty senate (executives)and by the staff senate (executives). … I believe this is a positive step forward.”
The three tiers will consist of those earning $41,999.99 and below, $42,000 to $64,999.99, and $65,000 and above.
The board also approved several changes to its bylaws for the first time since 2017, including changes to its business conflict-of-interest policy.
With this change, members of the board or immediate family members — or businesses of board members or immediate family members — can now “enter into a contract with or sell, offer to sell or cause to be sold, rent or lease, goods, services, buildings or property” to all OU campuses, Rogers State University and Cameron University with approval of five “non-conflicted” board members, according to the agenda.
After the meeting, Harroz said the university plans to release a decision on Oct. 5 or Oct. 6 on the plans for Thanksgiving break. Many universities have already announced a plan to return to online classes after Thanksgiving break to avoid virus spread when students return, and the OU College of law has already made plans for a fully-virtual final week after the break.
Harroz also confirmed there are no plans for campus-wide furloughs or any departmental layoffs that he knows of. With the dorms at 86 percent capacity and the campus still open, the university has avoided the loss of millions and certain furloughs, he said.
Harroz said the university’s non-athletic revenue is meeting approximate projections, though some departments may see funding reductions of roughly two percent.
With the spring semester coming soon, Harroz said he hopes to provide more flexibility for both students and instructors as far as preference for in-person or online classes.
Other agenda items included the approval a special pharmacy agreement between the OU Health Sciences Center, OU Medicine, Inc. and Cornerstone Health Solutions, as well as a transitional clinical and financial integration agreement for the Stephenson Cancer Center between the OU Health Sciences Center and OU Medicine, Inc., effective Oct. 1 until June 30, 2021.
Harroz also requested to delete from the agenda the appointment of John Antonio, interim dean of the Gallogly College of Engineering, as the Senior Associate Vice President for Research and Partnerships. Harroz said this will be “picked up at a later time” due to budget concerns, as he said he hopes to place two people in that position but wants to make sure it is feasible for the university.
