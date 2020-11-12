OU Board of Regents approves online masters programs, discusses technology, athletics contracts in November meeting

The OU Board of Regents held its November meeting Wednesday night — an abbreviated teleconference which lasted roughly 20 minutes in total.
The board approved plans for new online masters programs, a new contract with Dell computers and authorization for potential negotiations for the university’s participation in a football bowl game. The full meeting agenda can be viewed here.
The first of the new online programs added was an Executive Masters of Business Administration in Renewals, according to the OU President Joseph Harroz. An online option for a Masters of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering was also added.
Harroz said the work from OU Online is being used to meet societal needs in a Wednesday press release.
“The graduate programs offered through OU Online reflect the university’s areas of academic strength and have been strategically designed to serve economic and societal needs,” Harroz said in the release. “At OU, we have a strong tradition of supporting students within our state and across the globe through a number of world-class online graduate degree programs.”
Harroz recommended a contract with Dell Technologies for a “supercomputer cluster refresh,” according to the agenda. The agenda says this contract will be “an amount not to exceed” $1.4 million.
The regents also authorized Harroz and OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione to award purchase orders and sign contracts associated with the university’s participation in a postseason football game, according to the agenda, and accepted the fiscal year 2020 independent audit reports for the Norman and Health Sciences Center campuses.
The board went into a short executive session to discuss personnel issues and filed litigation in the three university campuses, including recently revisited litigation in which a Holocaust survivor is suing the university to keep a French painting which was looted by Nazi forces during World War II in France, according to the meeting agenda.
The regents’ next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2021.
