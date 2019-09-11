You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU Board of Regents approves changes to development office, university policies

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Harroz (copy)

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz speaks to the OU Board of Regents Sept. 11.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents met Wednesday to consider administrative hires, an updated firearms policy and policy changes, as well as numerous other agenda items.

The meeting, which began at 9:30 a.m., was held in the National Weather Center on OU’s research campus. Chair Leslie Rainbolt, Regent Eric Stevenson, Regent Natalie Shirley and Regent Phil Albert were at the meeting.

Rainbolt began the meeting by recognizing that Wednesday marks 18 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and thanked the country’s first responders.

In his opening remarks, Interim OU President Joseph Harroz discussed university progress on diversity and inclusion, research, metrics of the incoming class and the amount of money brought in during yesterday’s OU Giving Day, which he said amounted to $749,000.

The regents approved changes to broaden Regents’ faculty awards, changes to the firearm policy, changes to policy for the Office of University Development and to adopt a new policy management policy, among other items.

OU legal counsel Anil Gollahalli said the firearms change does not substantively update the policy but updates language for clarity. The idea to update the policy’s language came after state changes on firearm laws, Gollahalli said in the meeting.

As part of the development change, the office will be renamed to the Office of University Advancement. The office’s policies have not been revised since 2004, according to the agenda, and is being updated to “reflect the current best practices in nonprofit development and reporting.”

The policy update comes after OU was stripped of its U.S. News & World Report ranking for misreporting alumni giving data, and after, the university announced the OU Foundation would enter into a 12-month consulting relationship with the development office.

The meeting then went into executive session. Rainbolt said the regents want to make executive session a regular part of the Regents' meetings.

Items potentially up for consideration during the session included discussion of 11 instances of litigation filed against the university, as well as “pending research or financial investigation(s) and/or claims,” “potential claim(s) involving real estate operations,” “pending personnel claims” and “pending negligence claims.”

The regents also approved an increase of construction cost limit for funding of the OU Armory restoration project by $500,000 to a total of $9,000,000.

The regents also approved a 200-commuter spot expansion to the Sarkeys Energy Center parking lot.

The regents then considered Cameron University and Rogers State University business.

The meeting followed an exchange of letters within the last week between a representative of UMB Bank, the Cross Village bond trustee and a representative of the university in which each accused the other party of making false claims in dealings surrounding the creation of Cross Village and the non-renewal of the parking and commercial leases, respectively.

Supporters of the American Organ Institute, which the university plans to close, attended the meeting.

Nolan Reilly, OU alumnus and director of music at St. Thomas More University Parish, said the AOI supporters will continue to oppose the institute’s closure.

“We were showing up to make our presence known and let the university know that we’re not going away,” Reilly said.

This story was updated at 2:27 p.m. Sept. 11 to indicate that the parking lot expansion is to Sarkeys Energy Center.

Jordan Hayden contributed to this report.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments