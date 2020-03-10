OU Board of Regents addresses coronavirus, campus diversity, appoints engineering dean at Tuesday meeting

The OU Board of Regents held its March regular meeting Tuesday, discussing the university’s potential response to the coronavirus outbreak, renewed commitment to diversity issues and the appointment of new deans.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz began his report to the regents by citing statistics on racist incidents from campuses across the country — specifically mentioning that there has been “a 40 percent increase” in such incidents in the U.S.
“OU is not unique in the incidents of the past two weeks,” Harroz said, referencing the use of the n-word in class by two OU professors within about a week of each other, which sparked a 3-day student protest.
While OU is not the only campus facing similar issues, Harroz said the university has a “unique opportunity” to change how colleges respond to racist incidents in the future.
The university’s strategic framework — which was originally to be presented at the January Board of Regents meetings — will be presented to the regents tomorrow during the Board’s private meetings, Harroz said.
The plan was originally outlined in September 2019, and will state specific goals OU hopes to achieve and specific steps to accomplish them. Campus diversity is one of the several subjects covered in the framework.
“The solution to (issues of race on campus) cannot be piecemeal, it has to be systemic and requires a great deal of honesty,” Harroz said, shortly after he acknowledged and named several students who participated in the sit-in. “We’re not going to do it in a way that hopes a next instance won’t occur … we are approaching it comprehensively.”
Destinee Dickson, a political science and women and gender’s studies senior and Black Emergency Response Team officer, said BERT will have a private meeting with the Board of Regents on Wednesday after Harroz and other university administrators present the framework’s draft to the regents.
During the sit-in, an OU spokesperson provided an information sheet which stated that several of BERT’s demands were already included in the strategic framework, including a mandatory equity training for all staff to be implemented by fall 2020 and a semester-long course on diversity and inclusion for first-year students.
Board of Regents Chair Leslie Rainbolt read a statement provided by the regents, supporting the continued efforts to address race and inclusion at OU.
“A dialogue has started, and these conversations must lead to meaningful changes,” Rainbolt said. “We know words matter and words hurt, and some words are unacceptable … students should not have to take time away from their education to do this work. As regents and administrators, we will be your advocates.”
Harroz also provided an update on OU’s planned response to the potential spread of the coronavirus, indicating in an email sent to OU students and faculty during the meeting that no official decision has been made to move classes online.
“We’re working on (a coronavirus response) on a regular basis with our health experts at the Health Sciences campus and with the governor’s office,” Harroz said. “We will have regular updates.”
The regents approved the appointment of John Klier as the new dean of the Gallogly College of Engineering, while also approving personal decisions which included paid leave for Tom Orr, a professor in OU’s Helmerich School of Drama. Orr was investigated by OU Title IX in 2018, and was placed on administrative leave in January “in light of recent allegations.”
Following an hour-and-a-half executive session, the regents elected Regent and former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating — who was absent for a majority of the day’s meetings — as the board’s vice-chair. Keating will serve alongside Regent Gary Pierson, who was selected as the new chair effective in March during the regents’ October 2019 meeting.
Although Rainbolt objected and Pierson joked she “threatened (him) with physical violence,” the regents passed a motion in honor of Rainbolt’s 14 years of service on the Board of Regents, which drew applause from many attendees.
“Thank you for caring deeply for all the students, faculty and staff who have passed through here,” Pierson said. “We appreciate you, and the university and state of Oklahoma appreciate you.”
After the meeting adjourned, Pierson said the regents are well-prepared to move forward following Rainbolt’s departure.
“The Board of Regents has been preparing for this transition for a couple of months … there are a number of things happening on a number of different fronts,” Pierson said. “I’m terribly excited and honored for this position. OU’s in a good spot. We’ve come through some rough times recently but I have high hopes for the future.”
Pierson said he was optimistic about the “outstanding faculty” OU has hired in recent months, the record-number of freshmen in the university’s most recent class and OU’s improved finances.
“There’s dozens of things all across the campus that are working beautifully with the right people, and we’re proud of all that,” Pierson said. “Do we have work to do? You bet — but that’s always true for an institution that lives before and after its temporary governors.”
The future search for a permanent university president is “not on the backburner,” Pierson said, but official considerations for candidates had not yet begun.
“The arrangement we made with interim President Harroz was that no search would begin until after 15 months starting last June,” Pierson said, “that clock has not run yet … but we’ll address that in due course.”
