OU Black Student Association event to display talents, help freshmen find their place

The OU Black Student Association will host a show and tell preview event for black student organizations at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Molly Shi Boren ballroom.
“Show N Tell: The BET Experience” will display student organization talents while paying tribute to the Black Entertainment Television Network, according to a BSA flier.
Biology sophomore Shyra Raymond, chair for the event, said most organizations involved have chosen an artist to represent, but their talents won’t be revealed until the night of the event.
Raymond said BSA tried to include all of the largest black student organizations on campus, including the Freshman Action Team, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and various dance teams.
“(The groups) come out and basically show students how they can get involved, ways that they can gain leadership skills (and) opportunities,” Raymond said.
The goal of the event, Raymond said, is three-pronged: to build community, involvement and leadership. The event is designed to help freshmen find their place in the black student community at OU.
Raymond said in past years, about 500 people attended the event, and the ballroom will be packed this year, as well.
“It’s kind of like an award show — you kind of don’t know what you get until you see it,” Raymond said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.