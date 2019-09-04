You are the owner of this article.
OU Black Student Association event to display talents, help freshmen find their place

Black Student Association logo (copy)

The logo for OU's Black Student Association.

 Photo via BSA Facebook page

The OU Black Student Association will host a show and tell preview event for black student organizations at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Molly Shi Boren ballroom.

“Show N Tell: The BET Experience” will display student organization talents while paying tribute to the Black Entertainment Television Network, according to a BSA flier. 

Biology sophomore Shyra Raymond, chair for the event, said most organizations involved have chosen an artist to represent, but their talents won’t be revealed until the night of the event. 

Raymond said BSA tried to include all of the largest black student organizations on campus, including the Freshman Action Team, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and various dance teams. 

“(The groups) come out and basically show students how they can get involved, ways that they can gain leadership skills (and) opportunities,” Raymond said. 

The goal of the event, Raymond said, is three-pronged: to build community, involvement and leadership. The event is designed to help freshmen find their place in the black student community at OU.   

Raymond said in past years, about 500 people attended the event, and the ballroom will be packed this year, as well. 

“It’s kind of like an award show — you kind of don’t know what you get until you see it,” Raymond said. 

 

