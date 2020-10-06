OU Black Emergency Response Team, Voto Latino to host voters' panel

OU’s Black Emergency Response Team will host a discussion on voting via Zoom on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m.
According to a flyer for the event, BERT is organizing the event – called “Voting Made Simple” – along with Voto Latino in order to discuss “all topics surrounding voting” before the Nov. 3 general elections. The presentation will cover voting registration, absentee ballot applications, voting locations and mailing options, previous research on political candidates and how to pick a candidate based on your views.
Anthropology and pre-law sophomore Lilly Amechi said in an interview with the Daily that Voting Made Simple’s goal is to educate the OU community on why voting is more important nowadays.
“Since we're not really taught what else (goes) into voting when we're in high school, we decided to put on this event to help educate individuals,” Amechi said in the interview. “Especially during this time, (we) must know what things we need to do through voting and what type of changes to expect after (voting).”
For Amechi, there are “many changes” that can be done through voting but that “earlier generations” did not know before.
“Being such a diverse generation, we don't have the luxury or the privilege to overlook things going on in today's society,” Amechi said in the interview. “I think it's really important to show – not only our solidarity – but that we should have every right (to decide) on how choices are being made.”
According to Amechi, Voting Made Simple is a way to “empower” OU black and brown communities but is open to all OU members to help them during the voting process.
“While we may be an organization targeted towards specific communities, it is really one for the greater public especially when having conversations on what activism and what anti-racism really look like,” Amechi said in the interview. “(Voting) is an opportunity for people to stick to the promises and the desires they had for themselves during the Black Lives Matter protests.”
Amechi said in the interview that she encourages OU faculty, staff and student members to promote Voting Made Simple in “their own capacities.”
“Having those uncomfortable conversations with people about voting is hard but it's something important that needs to be said,” Amechi said in the interview. “We're students who are wanting to empower others to make their voices be heard and do their civic duty.”
A link to join the event can be found on the BERT and Voto Latino Instagram pages.
