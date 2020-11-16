You are the owner of this article.
OU Black Emergency Response Team to host freshman check-in event

BERT

A graphic advertising the BERT freshman check-in.

 Graphic from BERT Twitter page

The Black Emergency Response Team at OU announced it will be hosting a freshman check-in on Monday to hear from Black freshmen about their experiences on campus this semester.

According to BERT’s Twitter page, the check-in will allow Black freshmen the opportunity to share their thoughts on the racial climate at OU and for BERT to answer questions while providing them with helpful resources. The check-in will be held in the basement of Adams Center’s Tarman Tower from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Zoom options available. Masks are required for attendees, according to the Twitter post.

In an interview with The Daily, BERT co-founder, co-director and African American studies senior Jamelia Reed, said the event’s purpose is to see how Black first-year and transfer students are doing and adjusting at OU, especially during political times. 

“(We) just want to make sure they are (adjusting) well and that they can understand that resources are available to them, and to still understand that people care and want them here,” Reed said . 

Reed said the “national climate” is somewhat tense, not only because of  COVID-19, but also  the 2020 elections, and  this reflects on campus as well.

“We had a group chat online and in-person, so we do understand it’s not the perfect time to be on campus. And with all the decisions being made, a lot of people feel uneasy and (feel) they’re not being listened to,” Reed said in the interview.  

She explained BERT’s first intention with the event is to make sure the Black community at OU feels safe and that they are taking care of themselves. Action  will be taken in the future if necessary, depending on the conversations they have with students during the event. 

