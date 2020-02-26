OU Black Emergency Response Team to hold gathering at Evans Hall

OU’s Black Emergency Response Team has encouraged people to meet at Evans Hall following the use of the N-word by two OU professors in less than two weeks.
According to a tweet shared by BERT’s Twitter account, the gathering will be at 8 a.m. and attendees are to wear all black.
February 26, 2020
The gathering comes after OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan used the slur “repeatedly” in her class while reading a historical document, according to a statement from interim OU President Joseph Harroz. Another OU professor, Gaylord Family Endowed Chair Peter Gade, used the slur in a comparison to the phrase ‘OK, boomer,’ on Feb. 11.
On Jan. 24 last year, a march was organized where attendees were also encouraged to wear all black after two incidences of blackface in the span of a few days involving the OU community.
