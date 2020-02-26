You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU Black Emergency Response Team holds sit-in at Evans Hall, calls for Kyle Harper's resignation among other demands

  • Updated
  • 1
  • 3 min to read
BERT Sit-in

Members of the Black Emergency Response Team during a sit-in inside Evans Hall on Feb. 26.

 Trey Young/The Daily

This is a developing situation. This post will be updated as more information and details become available. 

9:40 a.m. 

OU told Emma Keith of the Norman Transcript that OU's administration is currently comparing BERT's demands with the university's current "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" plan.

9:05 a.m.

The Daily has learned that Provost Kyle Harper ⁠— who the protesters have called on to resign ⁠— is not in his office today. Interim OU President Joseph Harroz will not be in his office today.

8:15 a.m. 

OU's Black Emergency Response Team are currently protesting with a sit-in hunger strike in OU's administrative building Evans Hall, demanding the resignation of OU Provost Kyle Harper among other things. 

The gathering was organized late last night in response to two recent incidents in which professors used a racial slur in class within the last two weeks. 

The protesting students have demanded Kyle Harper resign from his position as OU's provost, the creation of a multicultural center on campus and a semester-long class to replace OU's current diversity training. BERT has also demanded mandatory diversity and equity training for faculty members. 

The gathering comes after OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan used the slur “repeatedly” in her class while reading a historical document, according to a statement from interim OU President Joseph Harroz. Another OU professor, Gaylord Family Endowed Chair Peter Gade, used the slur in a comparison to the phrase ‘OK, boomer,’ on Feb. 11. 

Harper said in a statement yesterday that he would work to make students feel comfortable on campus while also respecting the "fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment." 

Follow along with @jordanrmillerr on Twitter for live updates from this event. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments