OU Black Emergency Response Team holds sit-in at Evans Hall, calls for Kyle Harper's resignation among other demands

This is a developing situation. This post will be updated as more information and details become available.
9:40 a.m.
OU told Emma Keith of the Norman Transcript that OU's administration is currently comparing BERT's demands with the university's current "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" plan.
BERT members will be sitting in until the following demands are met according to this release: https://t.co/g6HNFuwv1s https://t.co/7UXOOmlu6S— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
9:05 a.m.
The Daily has learned that Provost Kyle Harper — who the protesters have called on to resign — is not in his office today. Interim OU President Joseph Harroz will not be in his office today.
The provost is not in his office this morning.— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz will not be in his office today.— jordan miller (@jordanrmillerr) February 26, 2020
8:15 a.m.
OU's Black Emergency Response Team are currently protesting with a sit-in hunger strike in OU's administrative building Evans Hall, demanding the resignation of OU Provost Kyle Harper among other things.
The gathering was organized late last night in response to two recent incidents in which professors used a racial slur in class within the last two weeks.
The protesting students have demanded Kyle Harper resign from his position as OU's provost, the creation of a multicultural center on campus and a semester-long class to replace OU's current diversity training. BERT has also demanded mandatory diversity and equity training for faculty members.
The gathering comes after OU history professor Kathleen Brosnan used the slur “repeatedly” in her class while reading a historical document, according to a statement from interim OU President Joseph Harroz. Another OU professor, Gaylord Family Endowed Chair Peter Gade, used the slur in a comparison to the phrase ‘OK, boomer,’ on Feb. 11.
Harper said in a statement yesterday that he would work to make students feel comfortable on campus while also respecting the "fundamental boundaries of the First Amendment."
Unbelievable. This institution is no longer about higher learning, the big questions, the HARD TRUTHS, or really constructive conversation. It's about power and the want to have power over everyone's thoughts and words. It's a power game, no one is truly traumatized by this. No longer does rational thought or understanding happen on the University of Oklahoma campus. The professor read a document to show how racist our country HAS BEEN and she's now on the firing line for something she's probably taught many times. We live in a time where a student organization has more power than the president of the university. The word hate has lost all meaning and I'm really disappointed in my school and the current administration for allowing this insanity to continue.
