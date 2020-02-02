You are the owner of this article.
OU Bizzell Memorial Library briefly evacuated due to microwave fire

Bizzell Memorial Library (copy)

Students walk into the Bizzell Memorial Library on Aug. 22, 2019.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

Students were evacuated from OU's Bizzell Memorial Library for a short time Sunday afternoon after improper use of a microwave caused it to catch fire, a university spokesperson said.

Students were evacuated before 2 p.m., and were let back into the building at about 2:10 p.m. Kesha Keith, OU director of media relations, told The Daily in a text message that fire alarms prompted an evacuation.

A fire marshal investigated and declared the building safe for re-entry before students were allowed to return inside, Keith said in the text message.

Sam Tonkins contributed to this report.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

