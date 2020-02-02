OU Bizzell Memorial Library briefly evacuated due to microwave fire

Students were evacuated from OU's Bizzell Memorial Library for a short time Sunday afternoon after improper use of a microwave caused it to catch fire, a university spokesperson said.
Students were evacuated before 2 p.m., and were let back into the building at about 2:10 p.m. Kesha Keith, OU director of media relations, told The Daily in a text message that fire alarms prompted an evacuation.
Students were briefly evacuated this afternoon at OU’s Bizzell Memorial Library. It’s unclear why — a police officer on the scene said I would need to contact a public information officer.— Scott Kirker (@scott_kirker) February 2, 2020
A fire marshal investigated and declared the building safe for re-entry before students were allowed to return inside, Keith said in the text message.
Sam Tonkins contributed to this report.
