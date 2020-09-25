You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU, Big XII officials release statement on Breonna Taylor ruling

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Belinda Higgs Hyppolite

Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite in Evans Hall Jan. 16.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

A group of Big XII diversity officers, including OU’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs-Hyppolite, released a statement in response to the ruling on Breonna Taylor’s case this week. 

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury ruled to indict only one of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor in March. Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment — the lowest of four classes of felonies, according to Kentucky law — and was not charged directly in Taylor’s killing. 

In the statement, the Big XII Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education wrote it “acknowledges the pain, hurt, confusion and hopelessness” many have experienced following the ruling in the Taylor case ... 

“This past Wednesday was a day filled with emotion — sorrow, anger, fear, frustration and grief,” the group wrote. “Today, those may still exist. Unfortunately, we recognize these feelings have become all too familiar, particularly given the multitude of recent occurrences of social injustice, intolerance and hatred across our nation.” 

At OU, some Black students have reported feeling a greater need for mental health resources, like counseling, following the deaths of Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others. 

In the statement, the association encouraged university community members to take time to process their feelings and remember “you are loved, you matter and you have a host of faculty, staff and students on your campuses who care about you.” 

The association also said in the statement the work for equity, inclusion and justice will continue, and its members will continue to lead their institutions’ efforts. Their universities’ community members are their motivation, and inspire their work daily.

“We hope you are protecting your minds and spirits,” the statement read. “Emotional and physical exhaustion from racial battle fatigue is real. You don’t have to be Black or a woman to feel those emotions — they can be felt by all. The intersection of who we are as campus communities become even more evident when we empathize with each other.” 

The diversity officers wrote they’ll continue their work while their campus communities take a moment to breathe, recalibrate their minds and spirits, and focus on “the task at hand” — completing their work on campus and beyond. They wrote as administrators at their respective universities, they’re “passionate about past, present and future issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.” 

According to the statement, the association members’ jobs allow them to facilitate important discussions among key university stakeholders. 

“We believe our institutions can individually and collectively shine as beacons of hope and what is possible in this set of circumstances that will prepare us all for a better and brighter future,” the association wrote in the statement. 

Tags

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments