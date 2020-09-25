OU, Big XII officials release statement on Breonna Taylor ruling

A group of Big XII diversity officers, including OU’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs-Hyppolite, released a statement in response to the ruling on Breonna Taylor’s case this week.
On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury ruled to indict only one of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor in March. Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment — the lowest of four classes of felonies, according to Kentucky law — and was not charged directly in Taylor’s killing.
In the statement, the Big XII Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education wrote it “acknowledges the pain, hurt, confusion and hopelessness” many have experienced following the ruling in the Taylor case ...
“This past Wednesday was a day filled with emotion — sorrow, anger, fear, frustration and grief,” the group wrote. “Today, those may still exist. Unfortunately, we recognize these feelings have become all too familiar, particularly given the multitude of recent occurrences of social injustice, intolerance and hatred across our nation.”
At OU, some Black students have reported feeling a greater need for mental health resources, like counseling, following the deaths of Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others.
In the statement, the association encouraged university community members to take time to process their feelings and remember “you are loved, you matter and you have a host of faculty, staff and students on your campuses who care about you.”
The association also said in the statement the work for equity, inclusion and justice will continue, and its members will continue to lead their institutions’ efforts. Their universities’ community members are their motivation, and inspire their work daily.
“We hope you are protecting your minds and spirits,” the statement read. “Emotional and physical exhaustion from racial battle fatigue is real. You don’t have to be Black or a woman to feel those emotions — they can be felt by all. The intersection of who we are as campus communities become even more evident when we empathize with each other.”
The diversity officers wrote they’ll continue their work while their campus communities take a moment to breathe, recalibrate their minds and spirits, and focus on “the task at hand” — completing their work on campus and beyond. They wrote as administrators at their respective universities, they’re “passionate about past, present and future issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
According to the statement, the association members’ jobs allow them to facilitate important discussions among key university stakeholders.
“We believe our institutions can individually and collectively shine as beacons of hope and what is possible in this set of circumstances that will prepare us all for a better and brighter future,” the association wrote in the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.