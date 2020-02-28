OU astronomy professor helps confirm discovery of new planet

An OU astronomy professor has helped confirm the discovery of a new exoplanet orbiting a star just 100 light-years away.
John Wisniewski has been working for about three years with a team of scientists from universities across the country, according to an OU press release. OU used its access to Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico to look more closely at a star, confirming the presence of the new planet: G 9-40b.
The planet orbits its star once every six Earth days. It is about twice Earth's size — its star, an M dwarf, is much smaller and cooler than our sun.
"Folks are really interested in planets around cooler M dwarfs, just because the habitable zone around M dwarfs is really close to the star," Wisniewski said.
Planets in the habitable zone could have liquid water on their surface. Because G 9-40b is so close to its star and orbits so quickly, it frequently transits between Earth observers and its star, giving scientists more opportunities to study its atmosphere by examining its silhouette.
The James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST, is planned to launch in 2021.
"This target is really ideal to study its atmosphere with, because it's really nearby, and so the JWST should get really high quality data of its atmosphere," Wisniewski said.
An older space telescope, Kepler, detected the first signs of the planet in 2018. It used its powerful camera to measure variation in the light coming from distant stars, according to the researchers' article. When a star's light dims for a moment, it can mean that a planet has passed between Kepler and the star. A team of researchers from OU and Penn State collaborated to examine the suspected transits across star G 9-40.
"With these big exoplanet discoveries," Wisniewski said, "nowadays they tend to be comprised of really large teams. Each are bringing different expertise and tools to make really precise measurements and contribute to the broader effort."
