OU associate director of New Student Programs announces departure from position

Bridgitte Castorino, OU alumna and associate director of New Student Programs, is leaving the position after working with the university for nearly seven years.
Castorino’s role in the New Student Programs department included managing Camp Crimson, the orientation program for new students at OU.
Following Castorino’s departure from her position, Camp Crimson will transition from its traditional, multiple-session format to a single-session program. The change was made in an attempt to create a more “common experience” for incoming freshmen next fall, New Student Programs Executive Director Evan Razor said.
“This program is key to the success of OU, and I am honored to have been part of this team,” Castorino wrote in an email.
Castorino wrote that she first attended the orientation camp herself as an incoming freshman at OU 13 years ago.
“I remember being a scared freshman walking into my first advising appointment, to becoming an empowered undergraduate and then graduate student,” Castorino wrote. “As a proud alumna, I was ecstatic when I was offered my first position at OU nearly seven years ago.”
Castorino said students, staff and faculty at OU have been a huge part of her life.
“They have supported, challenged and inspired me in so many ways,” Castorino said. “The mentorship and friendship I have developed at OU are second to none. I am forever grateful.”
Following Castorino’s recent marriage, Castorino decided she wanted to move to be with her husband, who has been living in Texas, she wrote in her email.
“I am not sure what adventure is next for me, but I will take the knowledge obtained and connections made during my time at OU to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area,” Castorino wrote. “I look forward to new opportunities, and I’m excited to begin my new journey with my husband.”
