OU assistant professor awarded Black Public Media Fellowship for 'Mapping Blackness' film project

An OU assistant professor of digital storytelling and distribution was selected Oct. 12 as the inaugural fellow for a Black Public Media program for her work on a film project.
According to a Black Public Media press release, Carla LynDale Bishop has been awarded inaugural fellow recipient of the Massachusetts Institution of Technology and Black Public Media Fellowship, created by BPM and MIT Open Documentary Lab to allow programs bringing Black creative minds and technologists into media spaces and also help them participate in the world of emerging technology. The semester-long fellowship marks the first collaboration between the BPM, the MIT OpenDocLab and MIT Center for Art, Science and Technology, who sponsored the award.
According to the release, creators from around the world submitted project ideas to the fellowship in competition for the award.
“The project ideas they submitted show the issue is not a lack of Black tech talent, but the way that many of these programs are designed,” the BPM’s Director of Emerging Media Lisa Osborne said in the release.
According to the release, Bishop will use the fellowship to develop her project 'Mapping Blackness,' which details the frequently overlooked histories of small-town, Black America. In her work, Bishop uses film to explore stories and histories of overlooked Black communities and has already produced work from southeast Denton, Texas, and Twinsburg Heights, Ohio.
“With Mapping Blackness, my goal is to really honor Black communities and shine a spotlight on the everyday people who helped build them.” Bishop said in the release. “I want to celebrate them, highlight their impact and make it possible for their relatives and people around the world to share in their stories and experience these neighborhoods.”
According to the release, the MIT CAST also provided a grant of $7,500 that Bishop plans to use to do research and development on technological platforms for her project and to create pitch materials to help raise money for her work.
“CAST is delighted … to bring rising talent in the Black media production to MIT,” Leila Kinney, MIT executive director of arts initiatives and CAST, said in the release. “Carla Bishop brings a distinctive voice to the extraordinary community of fellows that OpenDocLab brings together each year.”
