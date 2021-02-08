OU Asian American Student Association to co-host virtual Asian New Year Celebration

OU Asian American Student Association is co-hosting a three-day Asian New Year celebration. Co-hosts include the Korean Conversation Club, Lambda Delta Psi, Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers, Alpha Kappa Delta Phi and Tau Kappa Omega.
The event will feature a musical performance and two game nights at 7 p.m. each day on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 via Zoom.
Asian-American rapper Jason Chu will stream his performance through his Twitch account @jasonchumusic, according to AASA’s Asian New Year chair Anna Hong.
Chu’s music is inspired by activism and aims to “speak hope and heal in a broken world,” according to OU AASA’s Twitter. His music has previously been featured on Netflix’s Wu Assassins and Cinemax’s Warrior.
Following the musical performance Feb. 9, Chu will host an interactive workshop about Asian American history. Chu has previously spoken on his Asian American identity and music for the Huffington Post and LA Times.
The organizations will also be hosting an Among Us and League of Legends game night Feb. 10 on Discord followed by Spyfall and Clue on Feb. 11. The winners of the game nights will receive “lai sees.”
“Lai see, or red envelopes are common courtesies of Asian New Year traditions throughout multiple Asian countries,” Hong wrote in an email. “The red envelope holds cash that is given to friends, relatives and co-workers to wish them luck and good fortune.”
Due to COVID-19, the game night winners will receive the lai see prizes virtually via Venmo, Hong said.
Links to the game nights’ Discord will be posted on the event’s Facebook. For accessibility needs and more information, contact duong@ou.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.