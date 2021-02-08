You are the owner of this article.
OU Asian American Student Association to co-host virtual Asian New Year Celebration

newyear

A graphic advertising the Asian American Student Association's new year festivities.

 Graphic provided

OU Asian American Student Association is co-hosting a three-day Asian New Year celebration. Co-hosts include the Korean Conversation Club, Lambda Delta Psi, Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers, Alpha Kappa Delta Phi and Tau Kappa Omega.

The event will feature a musical performance and two game nights at 7 p.m. each day on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 via Zoom.

Asian-American rapper Jason Chu will stream his performance through his Twitch account @jasonchumusic, according to AASA’s Asian New Year chair Anna Hong.

Chu’s music is inspired by activism and aims to “speak hope and heal in a broken world,” according to OU AASA’s Twitter. His music has previously been featured on Netflix’s Wu Assassins and Cinemax’s Warrior.

Following the musical performance Feb. 9, Chu will host an interactive workshop about Asian American history. Chu has previously spoken on his Asian American identity and music for the Huffington Post and LA Times.

The organizations will also be hosting an Among Us and League of Legends game night Feb. 10 on Discord followed by Spyfall and Clue on Feb. 11. The winners of the game nights will receive “lai sees.”

“Lai see, or red envelopes are common courtesies of Asian New Year traditions throughout multiple Asian countries,” Hong wrote in an email. “The red envelope holds cash that is given to friends, relatives and co-workers to wish them luck and good fortune.” 

Due to COVID-19, the game night winners will receive the lai see prizes virtually via Venmo, Hong said.

Links to the game nights’ Discord will be posted on the event’s Facebook. For accessibility needs and more information, contact duong@ou.edu.

Farid Zuchrinata joined The Daily's news desk in the spring of 2021 as an intern news reporter.

News reporter

Farid Zuchrinata is studying creative media production and psychology at OU. He is an international student from Indonesia, having studied in Australia and Germany. Farid works as an intern news reporter for The Daily.

