You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU Asian American Student Association, administrators react to anti-Asian and Pacific Islander hate crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU flag

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on July 8.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU administrators and the Asian American Student Association condemned recent hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders after a year of rising incidents and the Tuesday shooting in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent.

The OU Asian American Student Association published its statement Wednesday, writing it was "disgusted to witness the rise in violent attacks" against its community across the U.S. and the world.

"We are deeply saddened, repulsed, angered and continue to mourn as the Asian community is being targeted and attacked," the statement read. "AASA is in solidarity with the community, and our members, and condemns all forms of violence against Asians as well as other minoritized communities."

In the statement, AASA wrote “it is okay” for community members to “take some time to breathe, grieve, and process (their) feelings.”

The full AASA statement, as well as information on upcoming "action plan" events, a list of resources and places to donate to combat anti-Asian and Pacific Islander violence can be viewed on the AASA's Instagram post.

Although investigators have not yet ruled out racism as a motivation for the Atlanta attack, the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told police he targeted massage parlors due to a "sexual addiction."

Independent of the Atlanta attack, reports of anti-Asian and Pacific Islander hate crimes have risen dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to NPR, which has published an extensive catalog of articles on the surge in violence.

Since the start of the pandemic Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islanders, has received more than 2,800 reported incidents, according to NPR.

In a Wednesday afternoon email to the OU community, OU-Norman administrators, including President Joseph Harroz, Dean of the College of International Studies Scott Fritzen, interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine, Dean of Students David Surratt and Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite condemned the Atlanta shooting and other attacks.

"It’s with deep sadness and horror that we write today in response to the recent upsurge in anti-Asian violence and discrimination," the email read. "Yesterday’s murders in the Atlanta area are the most recent reminder of appalling acts of violence that have disparately affected the Asian community both historically and throughout the course of the pandemic. The marked rise in acts of anti-Asian hatred and violence – which have often targeted women – is deplorable."

In the email, administrators wrote xenophobia and racism have "no place" at OU and called on the OU community to "continue to reject hatred and violence." The statement included mental health resources for all OU campuses.

"Counselors can be reached at 405-325-2911 (for OU-Norman), 405-271-7336 (for the OU Health Sciences Center), or 918-660-3109 (for OU-Tulsa) to make an appointment," the statement read.

Tags

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments