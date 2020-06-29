OU appoints psychology professor Lori Snyder as interim vice provost for faculty

As OU’s administration prepares for the start of the 2020–21 school year, a new faculty supervisor has been chosen.
Lori Snyder has been named interim vice provost for faculty, according to a Friday release. Synder will oversee the Academic Program Review and act as interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine’s liaison for faculty evaluation and promotion.
Snyder is currently an associate professor of psychology and the associate director of the Center for Applied Social Research. She also serves on the provost’s advisory committee on women’s issues and the Teaching Evaluation Work Group.
According to the release, Synder’s expertise includes hiring, training and development, performance evaluation, leadership, team processes, organizational culture, workplace diversity and employee well-being.
Snyder also has research interests in the experiences of underrepresented and marginalized students and faculty in higher education, workplace stress and well-being and practices in performance evaluation, per the release.
