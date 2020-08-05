OU appoints interim dean of University Libraries

For the first time in OU history, a woman has been named the interim dean of University Libraries according to a university press release.
Karen Rupp-Serrano was named to the position effective Aug. 1, pending approval by the Board of Regents. Rupp-Serrano served as associate dean of Scholarly Communication and Resources for the University Libraries since 2015 and held other OU Libraries positions since 1990. She received her masters in Library Science from Emporia State University and her master’s in Public Administration from OU.
Along with her library duties, Rupp-Serrano serves as the chair of the Greater Western Library Alliance’s Collections committee and has held numerous campus appointments in her time at OU, according to the release.
Rupp-Serrano also publishes and presents on collection management and scholarly communication issues.
