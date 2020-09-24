You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU appoints Esports Club adviser Michael Aguilar to new director position in Division of Student Affairs

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mike Aguilar

Mike Aguilar has been appointed as the director of Esports and Co-Curricular Innovation, a new position in the Division of Student Affairs. 

 from OUMM

On Tuesday, OU announced the director of Esports and Co-Curricular Innovation —  a new position within the Division of Student Affairs. 

A press release from the division said the new position will focus on "academic partnerships through the OU Esports Club, co-curricular support for Student Affairs programs and services and larger community engagement opportunities."

Michael Aguilar, the new director, is currently a technology strategist for OU IT working within the Honors College. Aguilar said in an interview with The OU Daily he hopes to help advertise what OU can do for its esports community. 

“As the community draws closer to 1,600 members at OU, we have always taken a macro approach to development,” Aguilar said. “We plan to create a showcase of what OU has to offer in esports by aligning with all of its preexisting missions, operations, programming and culture.”

Aguilar also said in his new position, he wants to create a home for all gamers to find peers of similar interest, which he called paramount to the success of everything that comes after.

“Community is what allows us to be a part of something bigger,” Aguilar said. “It creates the avenues of escape when we need distraction, and fuels the interests of how we keep the pulse of student culture aligned with everything we’re doing.”

Aguilar said with more technological advances, esports became an entertainment sector that catered to more organic and grassroots communities.

“I’ve been a gamer since the (1980s) and was often told gaming was a waste of time, which is a common theme for many of us,” Aguilar said. “When the internet came around and multiplayer gaming—through it—became more and more accessible, it started to foster community growth and became a sanctuary for many, especially those who are more introverted and suffer from social anxiety.”

Aguilar also said through video games, Student Affairs can open a new avenue of promoting diversity at OU.

“It legitimized our love for our form of community, culture and competition,” Aguilar said. “It reduced the significance of height, skin tone, religion, gender, disability (or) career path and was more about enjoying common interest.”

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments