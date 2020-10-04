You are the owner of this article.
OU announces student death

An OU flag on campus.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

An OU student has died, the university announced in a Sunday morning press release.

In the release, OU officials wrote they had learned of the student’s death and offered condolences for the “tragic loss.”

“The university is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a member of the OU community. We mourn this tragic loss as we join together in support of those who need it most,” the statement read. “The university asks the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time. University counseling services are available to provide support for OU community members.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

