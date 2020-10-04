OU announces student death

An OU student has died, the university announced in a Sunday morning press release.
In the release, OU officials wrote they had learned of the student’s death and offered condolences for the “tragic loss.”
“The university is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a member of the OU community. We mourn this tragic loss as we join together in support of those who need it most,” the statement read. “The university asks the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time. University counseling services are available to provide support for OU community members.”
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How come they didnt say it was from COVID? the business undergrad student had been sick since start of september from covid and his lungs had collapsed recently with blood clots. I guess football is more important. Go Sooners!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.