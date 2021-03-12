OU announces resumption of study abroad programs for summer 2021

OU Provost Jill Irvine announced that study abroad programs will resume for summer 2021, nearly a year after the university closed study abroad programs in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an email, Irvine said a committee of medical professionals and university administrators has met regularly to monitor the state of the pandemic, and programs in Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe have all been approved.
The programs are contingent upon students, faculty and staff completing full vaccination protocols, but "various program and country-specific contingencies" could lead to the later cancellation of programs.
"This is in line with decisions by a growing number of countries to require a vaccination before entry. Therefore, it is imperative that participants begin actively working to become vaccinated," Irvine said in the email. "We expect more announcements about vaccination events on or near campus in the coming days, though others off campus may also be available currently."
Irvine said the selected locations were approved "based on a careful analysis of conditions on the ground as well as program-specific arrangements." Programs in Mexico will be decided upon in two weeks.
"This announcement should serve as a welcome reminder of the better times that are within reach. I would like to thank all who worked to bring us to this point – academic and study abroad advisers, the Education Abroad team, our overseas study center staff, and the OU Travel and Screening Committee, among others," Irvine said. "Faculty, staff, and students planning to participate in study abroad this summer will receive communications from OU Education Abroad shortly that will provide specifics on their program."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.