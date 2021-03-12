You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU announces resumption of study abroad programs for summer 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on July 8, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Provost Jill Irvine announced that study abroad programs will resume for summer 2021, nearly a year after the university closed study abroad programs in Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

In an email, Irvine said a committee of medical professionals and university administrators has met regularly to monitor the state of the pandemic, and programs in Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe have all been approved.

The programs are contingent upon students, faculty and staff completing full vaccination protocols, but "various program and country-specific contingencies" could lead to the later cancellation of programs.

"This is in line with decisions by a growing number of countries to require a vaccination before entry. Therefore, it is imperative that participants begin actively working to become vaccinated," Irvine said in the email. "We expect more announcements about vaccination events on or near campus in the coming days, though others off campus may also be available currently."

Irvine said the selected locations were approved "based on a careful analysis of conditions on the ground as well as program-specific arrangements." Programs in Mexico will be decided upon in two weeks.

"This announcement should serve as a welcome reminder of the better times that are within reach. I would like to thank all who worked to bring us to this point – academic and study abroad advisers, the Education Abroad team, our overseas study center staff, and the OU Travel and Screening Committee, among others," Irvine said.  "Faculty, staff, and students planning to participate in study abroad this summer will receive communications from OU Education Abroad shortly that will provide specifics on their program." 

Tags

Editor-in-Chief

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science senior serving as The Daily's Editor-in-Chief. Previously she served as The Daily's news managing editor, news editor, assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments