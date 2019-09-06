You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU announces new vice president for research, vice president for executive affairs

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Joseph Harroz (copy)

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz laughs with students at the Extreme Animals petting zoo on the South Oval Aug. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The university announced two administrative hires Friday, pending OU Board of Regents approval.

According to a university press release, Tomás Díaz de la Rubia will serve as vice president for research and partnerships and Sean Burrage will serve as vice president for executive affairs should the regents approve their appointment.

Díaz de la Rubia previously worked as Purdue University's chief scientific officer and senior vice president of strategic initiatives, according to the release. Before working at Purdue, Díaz de la Rubia worked with Fortune 500 energy and manufacturing companies to identify opportunities from emerging technologies.

In a letter to the OU community, interim OU President Joseph Harroz thanked Randall Hewes, who served as interim vice president for research, and welcomed Díaz de la Rubia as vice president for research.

Díaz de la Rubia was the overwhelming top choice to emerge from our formal search process," Harroz wrote, "and he has received a strong endorsement from the Faculty Senate leadership. I’m confident his breadth of experience in public, private and university research environments will provide transformative leadership in our efforts to grow OU’s national position in groundbreaking research.

Burrage, who has worked as president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University since 2014, will lead, direct, delegate or assist strategic projects for the university, according to the release. His duties will include matters involving university officials, community and government leaders.

Burrage was the overwhelming front-runner in our formal search for a vice president of executive affairs," Harroz wrote in the letter. "He brings to this critical position a vital experience in academia, an intimate knowledge of our state and a strong commitment to our public mission."

Burrage is a two-time state senator, according to the release. He is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and graduated from OU with both a juris doctorate and bachelor of arts degree in accounting.

 

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments