OU announces new mandatory diversity training program in effort to 'promote systemic change'

Joseph Harroz

OU President Joseph Harroz during the OU Board of Regents meeting May 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The university has announced a new mandatory diversity training program - an initiative that was part of the Black Emergency Response Team's demands in March. 

According to an email from OU President Joseph Harroz, the program will "roll out in phases to different constituencies next week," after plans for its release were unveiled at a July Board of Regents meeting. The program will be required for all students, faculty and staff across all three OU campuses.

"Just as we’ve seen across the country, at OU we’ve also been shaken by threats to our community in the form of racism and intolerance. All across America and well beyond, our reckoning with systemic injustice marches on," Harroz said in the email. "(The program) is interactive and designed to present a meaningful learning experience, where users’ choices to various scenarios impact the outcome of the narrative."

The training course’s educational materials take participants through five learning modules that address topics of identities, power, privilege and creating a culture of respect, according to a press release. The course is self-paced, and it will be required at least once every three years, with "other education and workshop options available annually."

The training includes interactive, scenario-based videos where participants’ choices impact the outcome of a narrative. It also includes a portion that fosters active listening and conversation skills.

According to a press release, the university is using a program from Everfi that presents "a common framework for all participants, but with content tailored to the student and employee populations." The training is also part of a broader campaign to support "OU’s core purpose as a public flagship university," as one of the five pillars of the OU Strategic Plan "calls upon the OU community to become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all." 

When Harroz was selected as interim OU president in 2019, one of his main priorities was improving diversity and inclusion at OU, as the OU community had  experienced multiple racist incidents that spring and over the previous years. The diversity and inclusion mandatory program was also a part of BERT's demands during the February sit-in, following two professors' use of a racist slur in two weeks. 

"With our sights set on a future that’s full of promise and possibilities, one thing is clear: We simply cannot reach our greatest potential unless excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion is a top priority," Harroz said. "We are incredibly grateful to Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Dr. Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, along with her entire office and the many individuals across the University, for bringing this idea to fruition." 

The announcement also comes after Jacob Blake, a Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot several times in the back by police. Over the summer, OU students and community members were also involved in demonstrations across the country protesting the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others killed by police.

"As we begin a new academic year under extraordinary circumstances, the events of recent months and days have put a spotlight on the importance of taking care of each other," Harroz said. "There’s never been a better time to reflect, find common ground, and work hand in hand to create a more united OU."

