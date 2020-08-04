You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU announces fall move-in procedures, social distancing guidelines

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Walker Tower (copy)

Walker Tower on October 21, 2019.

 Allyssa Arens/The Daily

OU Housing and Food Services released updated information Tuesday on the university’s fall move-in procedures, adjusted to account for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a university email, move-in will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Aug. 14 to increase social distancing as over 4,000 students arrive on campus. The process will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Students and families will be directed to the Lloyd Noble Center, and then northbound on Asp Avenue to the residence halls, according to the email. Asp Avenue will be northbound from Timberdell Road to Lindsey Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and Timberdell Road will be closed at Jenkins Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue during the move-in period.

According to the OU Move-in information page, guests will be asked to abide by the university’s masking policy. Campus residents must accompany their guests at all times on campus and guests who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms or been in contact with someone who has in the past 14 days “must not come to campus.”

Specific information for each on-campus housing option is available at the university’s move-in page.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments