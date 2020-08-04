OU announces fall move-in procedures, social distancing guidelines

OU Housing and Food Services released updated information Tuesday on the university’s fall move-in procedures, adjusted to account for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a university email, move-in will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 11 to Friday, Aug. 14 to increase social distancing as over 4,000 students arrive on campus. The process will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Students and families will be directed to the Lloyd Noble Center, and then northbound on Asp Avenue to the residence halls, according to the email. Asp Avenue will be northbound from Timberdell Road to Lindsey Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and Timberdell Road will be closed at Jenkins Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue during the move-in period.
According to the OU Move-in information page, guests will be asked to abide by the university’s masking policy. Campus residents must accompany their guests at all times on campus and guests who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms or been in contact with someone who has in the past 14 days “must not come to campus.”
Specific information for each on-campus housing option is available at the university’s move-in page.
