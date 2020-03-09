OU announces dean appointment for Gallogly College of Engineering

OU Provost Kyle Harper announced the appointment of John Klier as the new dean of the Gallogly College of Engineering pending approval by the Board of Regents.
Klier, a professor and head of the department of chemical engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and member of the National Academy of Engineering, will officially begin the position on July 1, 2020 should he be approved, Harper said in an email.
“Dr. Klier is a forward-thinking leader with a consistent record of excellence,” Harper said in the email. “His dedication to his field, students and faculty, combined with his collaborative spirit, enthusiasm and vision for growing our engineering programs and research, is inspiring.”
John Antonio has served as interim dean of the college since July 2019. The national search process for the position attracted over 50 “highly qualified applicants,” and eight semifinalists were interviewed before two finalists were invited to campus, Harper said in the email.
“Please join me in expressing our sincere appreciation to Dr. John Antonio for his willingness to serve and guide the college during recent months as interim dean,” Harper said in the email. “His commitment to OU, and his great integrity and leadership, helped us maintain our forward momentum during our search process.”
The search committee was made up of 11 members, who represented faculty, graduate students, the Gallogly College of Engineering Board of Visitors, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Graduate College at Tulsa, according to the email.
The search also incorporated feedback from Gallogly College of Engineering staff, faculty, students and board members, along with the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and other college deans both meeting with the finalists, according to the email.
Klier worked over 25 years with Dow Chemical Co. in various technical management positions before joining the faculty at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2015, Harper said in the email. During his time at Dow, he was named Distinguished Fellow — the highest technical position.
At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Klier has conducted research involving environmentally friendly coatings, polymer colloids for cancer therapy and renewable and recyclable plastics, among other things, Harper said in the email.
“His broad technical expertise, proven leadership record, and commitment to collaboration with campus and external stakeholders will be a valuable asset to the College of Engineering,” Harper said in the email. “I’m confident he will inspire our students to seek innovative ways they can serve society by improving the human condition.”
