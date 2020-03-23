You are the owner of this article.
OU announces College of Professional and Continuing Studies dean

  • Updated
Dean Martha Banz (copy)

Dean of the College of Professionals and Continuing Studies Martha Banz in the homecoming parade on Oct. 27.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Martha Banz will be appointed as dean of the College of Professional and Continuing Studies, according to an email from OU Provost Kyle Harper. 

Banz has served as interim dean of the college while also serving as associate provost for continuing education. The college has achieved a Top 10 U.S. News & World Report ranking for four years in multiple categories during her tenure, according to the email. 

Banz’s appointment is pending final approval by the OU Board of Regents, according to the email. The next meeting is scheduled for May 7-8. Recently, the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act was expanded to include teleconferencing for remote meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remains unclear if the regents will use this alternative.

Harper also thanked everyone who aided in the national search for the position, including faculty, staff, students and other college deans along with the Faculty Senate Executive Committee that met with both finalists.

“Dr. Banz’s steadfast leadership as interim dean of the college has strengthened and grown its degree offerings, which predominantly serve nontraditional students and lifelong learners,” Harper said in the email.

According to the email, Banz also serves as executive director of the FAA Center of Excellence for Technical Training and Human Performance. She also co-led the work of 16 university and 45 industry partners involved in the R1/R2 consortium, which performs research in support of workforce development in aviation and aerospace.

Banz previously served as the college’s associate dean, where she significantly expanded the college’s online degree offerings and nearly doubled its enrollment and faculty to include more than 200 OU professionals from around the world, according to the email.

“(Banz) has a consistent record of excellence and I’m confident she will continue leading the university in making an OU education accessible to individuals and organizations around the world,” Harper said in the email.

