OU announces class of 2023 is largest in history

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced this year’s freshman class is the university’s largest in its history.
Harroz welcomed 4,526 students of the class of 2023 at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sunday night, according to a university press release. Freshman enrollment increased by three percent from 4,385 in the fall of 2018.
The freshman class is also one of the most diverse, according to the release. Over one-third of students identify as a minority, and almost 25 percent are first-generation college students, according to the release.
There is also an increase in recipients of the Oklahoma Regents Scholarship, according to the release, and almost 300 students will take part in the Crimson Commitment program which covers a portion of tuition and fees.
According to the release, the average GPA for the class is 3.62, and the average ACT score is 26.
“At OU, we talk about what you might do to leave your mark, and you’re leaving your mark by breaking a 129-year record,” Harroz said in the press release. “You are already a part of OU history, and this is just the beginning. Write your own story; be who you want to be, starting now.”
