OU announces changes to fundraising system, hiring of new advancement officer pending Board of Regents approval

Evans Hall

Evans Hall Oct. 31.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The office of the president announced an advancement of the OU Foundation, a fundraising platform for the university, in a Wednesday email to the OU community.

The proposed plan will be voted on by the Board of Regents at their meeting March 5. The plan would change any “University Advancement” employees on all OU campuses to “Foundation” employees.

“We are confident this realignment will create a cohesive and strong fundraising structure that will support both the strategic priorities of the university as well as the colleges and centers by maximizing philanthropic support of their respective initiatives,” OU President Joe Harroz and OU Foundation President Guy Patton wrote in the joint email. “Through the realignment of priorities and heavily drawing from Foundation funding sources, there will be an immediate 30-35 (percent) increase in funding that will be invested primarily in human capital by significantly increasing the number of frontline fundraisers and scaling the organizational infrastructure commensurately.”

The plan also includes the hiring of Amy Noah, the University of Purdue’s former Vice President for Development at the Purdue Research Foundation, as the OU Foundation’s new vice president and chief advancement officer.

According to the email, Purdue raised $2.5 billion in seven years under Noah’s leadership, including a record-breaking $517 million in 2019 as well as a record-breaking day of giving in 2019, raising $41.6 million.

Noah resigned from her role at Purdue on March 13, 2020 following a change in the fundraising campaign, according to a Purdue release.

Harroz and Patton wrote in the email this change is an acknowledgment of OU’s fundraising past.

“For over 130 years, the OU family has demonstrated unparalleled generosity and loyalty to our university,” Harroz and Patton wrote in the email. “This transition is an acknowledgment of the deep commitment of our alumni and friends, and helps channel their gracious resources directly toward our purpose of changing lives through an unparalleled, affordable education and innovative research discoveries that advance humanity.”

