You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU announces 500-spot commuter parking lot at $50 rate, additional student parking to open in spring

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lloyd Noble Parking Lot (copy)

The Lloyd Noble Center parking lot Feb. 11, 2016. OU announced a new 500-person parking lot available off campus that will be available to students at a $50 rate. CART shuttle service will be available from the lot to campus depot.

 Christopher Michie/The Daily

OU is adding a new $50 annual parking rate option in a new parking lot, which will offer about 500 additional parking spaces and complimentary CART shuttle transportation.

The new parking lot will be located at the former Parkview Apartment location on Lindsey Street. The spaces will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the school year, the university announced Tuesday in a press release.

CART shuttles will transport students from the lot to campus depot on Asp Avenue.

"We are excited that we have the opportunity to offer convenient parking for commuter students at the former Parkview Apartment site at the competitive rate of $50 a year,” Kristapher Glenn, director of parking and transportation, in the press release. “With parking rates unchanged this year and the addition of a $50 rate plan, we believe parking is going to be even more affordable and convenient for our students than in the past.”

Construction of Headington Hall and the Sarkeys Energy Center expansion lots for commuter parking will also begin in the fall. The lots will open in the spring of 2020 and add up to 350 additional parking spaces, according to the press release.

Student parking permits for lots other than the new Parkview Apartments lot will remain at their original price of $274 for the academic year, and $97 for the evening parking permit. The price remained flat for the 2019-20 academic year, after increasing every year since 2014.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments