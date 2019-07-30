OU announces 500-spot commuter parking lot at $50 rate, additional student parking to open in spring

OU is adding a new $50 annual parking rate option in a new parking lot, which will offer about 500 additional parking spaces and complimentary CART shuttle transportation.
The new parking lot will be located at the former Parkview Apartment location on Lindsey Street. The spaces will be available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the school year, the university announced Tuesday in a press release.
CART shuttles will transport students from the lot to campus depot on Asp Avenue.
"We are excited that we have the opportunity to offer convenient parking for commuter students at the former Parkview Apartment site at the competitive rate of $50 a year,” Kristapher Glenn, director of parking and transportation, in the press release. “With parking rates unchanged this year and the addition of a $50 rate plan, we believe parking is going to be even more affordable and convenient for our students than in the past.”
Construction of Headington Hall and the Sarkeys Energy Center expansion lots for commuter parking will also begin in the fall. The lots will open in the spring of 2020 and add up to 350 additional parking spaces, according to the press release.
Student parking permits for lots other than the new Parkview Apartments lot will remain at their original price of $274 for the academic year, and $97 for the evening parking permit. The price remained flat for the 2019-20 academic year, after increasing every year since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.