OU amid coronavirus: University to receive nearly $18 million in aid, with $9 million for emergency financial grants

OU will receive nearly $18 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, with a minimum of half that money going toward emergency financial aid grants to students.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz first mentioned the allocation during Monday’s Faculty Senate meeting. According to the Department of Education, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund includes $12,507,254,503 in allocations to institutions, with $17,935,530 allocated to OU.
The money is a part of the $2 trillion stimulus package of aid for individuals and industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which includes stimulus checks of about $1,200 to taxpayers that college students are ineligible to receive if they are listed as a dependent on tax returns.
According to a press release from the Department of Education, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced April 9 that $6.28 billion of the fund “will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.”
The grants are for expenses related to disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and child care, according to the release. Institutions themselves determine which students will receive cash grants, and the department must receive a certification from the institution affirming they will distribute the funds in accordance with applicable law.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in a statement April 16 that student-dedicated funds will be distributed through a financial aid grant to students whose finances have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19. These students will be able to use the funds for expenses included in the students’ cost of attendance, but no date has been finalized yet for distribution of these funds.
“The plan is to use a tiered approach based on categories of students,” Keith said. “The first group receiving funds will be need-based students, based on completion of the FAFSA, with unmet needs. These are students who have exhausted all of their financial aid possibilities while still not being able to meet their educational costs. These funds will allow students to continue their education.”
According to the funding certification and agreement provided to universities that receive aid from the CARES Act, a minimum of 50 percent of the amount allocated to the university — in OU’s case, $8,967,765 — must provide emergency financial aid grants to students for “expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.”
Although the other half of the allocation goes to the university, Harroz said during the April 13 Faculty Senate meeting that the nearly $9 million will be absorbed quickly, as the university will spend about $7.5 million just to give students housing and food refunds, according to the Norman Transcript.
“After the funds designated for students are dispersed, OU will use the balance of the stimulus – approximately $9 million – to help defray expenses sustained as a result of the pandemic,” Keith said.
According to the Department of Education’s methodology for calculating institution allocations, 90 percent of the funds were distributed based on two factors: the amount of full-time equivalent enrollment of Pell Grant recipients and the amount of students who were not recipients.
The methodology states that 75 percent of that amount of the fund depends on the institution’s amount of full-time equivalent enrollment of Pell Grant recipients — who were not enrolled in distance education before the coronavirus pandemic — relative to the enrollment of recipients at other institutions. The other 25 percent is awarded based on each institution’s share of non-recipients.
“The first factor primarily allocates funds based on undergraduate enrollment since Pell Grant eligibility is limited to undergraduates and students in post baccalaureate teacher education programs,” the methodology states. “The second factor allocates funds based on undergraduate and graduate enrollment.”
During Monday’s Faculty Senate meeting, Harroz said furloughs are possible when considering the impact of COVID-19 on the university’s finances, and that the university is making plans for whatever may happen going forward regarding the crisis.
“Our proactive efforts to assess risks and construct contingency plans based upon those risks is the same process that every responsible business and enterprise in the U.S. is currently going through,” Harroz said in a Tuesday statement. “At all times, we approach challenges in the OU way, with honesty and transparency, keeping our obligation to our students and the state at the forefront of our decision-making. Together we will be successful.”
