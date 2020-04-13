OU amid coronavirus: Student recounts refund concerns, confusion while moving out of on-campus housing

Kennedy Summers traveled 857 miles from her home in Florida to Norman to move out of her dorm — a 30-hour round-trip that cost her family an estimated $2,000 in gas, food, a hotel, car rental and a storage unit.
The communications freshman said she decided to move out of OU’s Couch Center during the COVID-19 pandemic because she thought it was her only option to receive a partial refund of her housing and meals cost. As she would later find out, she could have skipped the journey to Norman altogether and still received her refund.
Previously, OU Housing and Food Services said in a post on the Housing and Food website the move-out process would take place at the beginning of May, after Norman’s shelter-in-place order was set to lift on April 14. The department announced its new plan to begin move-outs on April 1 in an email sent to residents on the same day.
In the April 1 email, Executive Director of Housing and Residence Life ShaRhonda Maclin gave the following statement in regards to issuing partial housing refunds:
“For students who elect to officially move out of their on-campus housing assignment, the university will provide a prorated refund for housing and meals for the time period of April 1 to May 9. Student refunds will be processed after the check-out process is complete with OU Housing. Please allow up to four weeks for processing. Students who remain in on-campus housing will not be eligible for a refund.”
Summers said she took that to mean her refund was contingent on moving out and checking out of her dorm.
“We got an email on April 1 saying that move-out was starting April 1, and we had six designated days per (residence hall) to come and move out our stuff,” Summers said. “And then they said that if we didn't move out during the designated time, we wouldn't get reimbursed for housing and meals, which is going to be around $2,000.”
Summers scheduled her move-out for April 8 immediately after receiving the email.
In an email to The Daily, Maclin said if students were not able to move out during the designated move-out time, they could select an option not to move out on the online housing portal. Submitting the document, Maclin said, would initiate the refund process, no matter which option the resident selected.
Maclin referred The Daily to the OU Housing website. According to Maclin, a clarification was issued on April 2 under the website’s April 1 post about the updated move-out, which detailed how students could still be eligible for refunds regardless of their ability to travel to Norman. The clarification was not emailed to residents.
Summers said she never saw the updated post and was only made aware of the clarification after The Daily referred her to the post.
“We scheduled our time immediately after the (April 1) email and didn’t see the updated clarification,” Summers said. “It had originally said we were not getting reimbursed if we couldn’t move out during our time, so they must’ve changed it.”
When reached for comment on this story, Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications for OU Housing and Food Services, said in a statement that the original communication — sent April 1 — asked residents to indicate if they could not move out during the provided dates. The email said by scheduling a checkout, the refund process would be initiated.
Summers said it wasn’t clear that by selecting the option not to move out on the online portal, it would count as scheduling a “checkout.”
“I think they should have clarified it a little bit better and made clear for everyone that if they had extenuating circumstances, if they were out-of-state and couldn't come, they would still be reimbursed,” Summers said.
A risky road trip
The day before her move-out day, Summers said her family drove a rental car from Florida to Norman in one day, with her mother and her college roommate who currently lives with them — all of whom Summers described as “high-risk” for contracting COVID-19. Summers said she has asthma, her roommate has diabetes, and her mother had recently been released from the hospital for pneumonia.
“We were worried about being around people,” Summers said. “You don’t know where people are coming from, and that was definitely a concern for us.”
Summers said having to stop in each of the five states along the way for gas or food was a “nerve-wracking” experience.
“Everyone keeps saying it, but it’s not like anything we’ve seen before,” Summers said. “It was crazy going into places and seeing everyone in masks and with gloves, staying so far away from each other. We went into Subway and all the chairs (were) put away so that no one could sit down. It was just unreal.”
When they got to the Texas border, she said they were stopped at a police checkpoint and questioned. The officer recorded their license plate and asked where they were going. Summers said when she told him they had to go to Norman to move out of her dorm, he seemed surprised.
“He didn't really say much, because there were a lot of people, and they were trying to keep it very efficient,” Summers said. “But he said to just take caution, stay safe, get in and out as quick as possible, and get back home.”
After staying overnight in a hotel, Summers said her group started the long and careful process of moving out of their dorm during a pandemic.
In an effort to “best adhere to CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing and space occupancy,” OU Housing asked residents in the April 1 email to limit the number of guests accompanying residents. The email also said residents would not have access to swipe their ID cards to enter the residence halls outside of each building’s checkout dates.
In an email to The Daily, Maclin said the university is also taking precautions by continuing to conduct “general cleaning(s) of campus buildings,” and custodial staff is “heavily sanitizing common areas and touchpoints.” Employees are also directed to wear personal protective equipment appropriate for their jobs.
When Summers and her roommate left their dorm before spring break, she said they didn’t expect classes to move online for the rest of the semester. The room was “a mess,” and neither roommate had packed their belongings.
According to Summers, the online scheduler allotted two-hour intervals for residents to move out. After organizing, packing, moving out and cleaning, Summers said it took them a total of six hours.
Summers said while she saw a few other families moving out, she didn’t see any cleaning staff or other OU personnel enforcing the two-hour move-out window.
When asked if two hours was enough time for students to move out, Maclin said the time slots were “structured to allow all students to retrieve their belongings while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.”
“In order to best adhere to CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing and space occupancy, we ask that students adhere to their scheduled move-out time,” Maclin said.
After Summers' group finished moving out of the dorm, they rented a storage unit for her furniture, stayed overnight in a hotel and began the five-state trip back to Florida.
A costly misunderstanding
After learning she and her roommate could have received their refunds without traveling to Norman, Summers said she would've rather stayed in Florida. If her group hadn’t taken the trip, she said, her family would've saved a significant amount of money and stress.
“My parents said that if they had known that was an option, we would have waited,” Summers said. “We wouldn’t have come immediately. We would have moved out at a time that was easier and more convenient for us.”
Summers said her family and roommate weren’t the only ones under the impression that receiving a refund was contingent on moving out of the dorms in the designated period.
“We talked to some other parents at move-out, and they also said they didn’t think they were getting reimbursed (without moving out),” Summers said. “I think a lot of the move-out information was miscommunicated, leaving everyone to feel like they had no other option than to move out immediately.”
Buchanan responded to the situation in her statement to The Daily:
“Our Housing Administration office has remained open remotely to answer questions by phone and email. In addition, we also take questions through our social media channels. If there are any concerns about information that has been sent, we encourage everyone to reach out to us. We know these are challenging times and want to be as accommodating as possible.”
After returning home to Florida, Summers said she wished she could have avoided the hectic experience.
“It’s kind of upsetting, just because we put a lot of time and money and everything into it for no reason,” Summers said. “We could have (moved out) at a later date and at a safer time.”
This article was updated at 1:11 p.m. April 13 to more precisely describe the online Housing and Food post, which was previously referred to as a press release.
My son who lives in the dorms read the emails and knew his options. OU made it clear. And you can always call and ask. We even got a parking permit refund.
