OU amid coronavirus: Presbyterian Health Foundation, Health Sciences Center award research grants

Twelve COVID-19-related OU Health Sciences Center research projects were chosen for grant funding from the Presbyterian Health Foundation and OU Health Sciences Center.
The projects focus on four major aspects of COVID-19 research, according to the release: the cellular and molecular aspects of COVID-19 infections, host immune responses to the virus, virus detection and clinical characteristics of the virus. Thirty project proposals were submitted in total.
“Research is an integral component of the response to COVID-19, and we are grateful to PHF for its generous support,” said James Tomasek, vice president for research at OUHSC, in the release. "It will allow our researchers to launch a number of different projects into the behavior of the virus and methods to better detect and treat it. Our research community is eager to investigate the intricacies of the virus and contribute to the global effort against the pandemic.”
Tomasek said in an OUHSC live stream that the projects span from researching how to clean N-95 masks for multiple uses to studying how the virus binds to the surface of a cell and enters it.
According to a press release, PHF awarded $175,000 for the project. Combined with $125,000 from OUHSC, the grants total $300,000. Each project will receive $25,000.
The seed grants will allow researchers to leverage discoveries from their projects to earn federal funding for continued research from the National Institutes of Health, according to the release.
According to the release, the Presbyterian Health Foundation has granted OUHSC $16.1 million in research funding since 2014. During that time, OUHSC researchers have been able to leverage PHF funding to earn $121.5 million in additional grants from federal sources.
“PHF’s regular support of seed grants, like this round announced for COVID-19 research, is at the heart of what we do,” PHF President Tom Gray said in the release. “Helping Oklahoma researchers launch new COVID-19 research projects and potentially leverage external funding to move their discoveries forward not only supports an important sector of our local economy, but is a great investment in the public health of Oklahomans, especially during this unprecedented time.”
Tomasek said in the live stream OUHSC is in a unique position to research and treat the pandemic, and the grant from PHF will help push that research forward.
“We’re the only truly comprehensive academic health center in the state that can go from basic science to bedside, to out into the community,” Tomasek said in the live stream. “With this, we can bring the whole arsenal to try and attack problems associated (with) COVID-19.”
