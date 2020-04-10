OU amid Coronavirus: OU Medicine announces COVID-19 'surge plan'

OU Medicine administrators shared details on their COVID-19 “Surge Plan” put in place to prepare for potential rapid increases of COVID-19 patients.
During a livestream press conference Friday morning, Chuck Spicer, president and CEO of OU Medicine, said the plan was completed in collaboration with various in-state partners including Gov. Kevin Stitt’s COVID-19 task force, city and state health departments, and private health care providers.
“We are in the midst of a pandemic none of us have experienced before,” Spicer said. “At OU Medicine, we believe we are uniquely positioned to respond to the surge in patients we expect.”
The plan consists of four phases, with each phase freeing up alternative treatment locations for COVID-19 patients should the capacity of traditional beds be exceeded due to an influx of hospitalizations.
Kris Gose, president of the OU Medical Center, said additional bed spaces have been identified in the OU Medical Center, OU Medical Center Edmond, The Children’s Hospital, and the ambulatory surgery center at the OU Health Sciences Center campus.
“The space we’ve identified will allow us to house patients 40 percent beyond our normal hospital capacity,” Gose said.
Should the need arise, the surge plan allows for existing spaces like operating rooms to be converted to house critical care beds. The Children’s Hospital will also be accepting adult COVID-19 patients “from ages 18 to 26, with some exceptions,” Gose said, while also accepting pediatric transfers from other state hospitals to free up beds at smaller locations.
Congresswoman Kendra Horn, who attended the press conference via Skype, praised OU Medicine for “taking the initiative” with the surge plan, adding that the extra ICU beds identified will be “critical” as Oklahoma prepares for a potential surge in infections.
The plan also provides additional beds through the accelerated construction of three floors in the OU Medicine patient tower, which began construction in 2017.
Floors five and six of the patient tower — which were originally slated to open in November — will now open by June, providing up to 144 new ICU beds when needed. Floor two will add around 30 new beds, Spicer said, providing “acute care” for those “not as critically ill” as ICU patients.
“The accelerated availability of this tower represents critical infrastructure for Oklahoma as we take on COVID-19 as a state,” Spicer said. “We believe that Oklahomans will greatly benefit from this, as complex needs will arise. After the peak of COVID-19, we will need these new beds for patients that had to postpone elective care because of the pandemic.”
Congressman Tom Cole submitted a pre-recorded message to the press conference, praising the accelerated construction as an “extraordinarily bold and important initiative” and pledging his continued support in congress for any further needs from OU Medicine and Oklahoma health care providers.
With the new patient tower floors and the maximum number of alternative spaces made available by the surge plan’s phases, Spicer said OU Medicine will have 421 ICU beds and 285 medical and surgical beds available for COVID-19 patients.
John Zubialde, executive dean at the OU College of Medicine, said the surge plan also addresses additional staffing to counteract personnel shortages that have arisen in other cities due to high infection and hospitalization rates, as well as medical professionals contracting COVID-19 while treating patients.
“Our planning efforts have led to establishing temporary positions for physicians, mid-level providers, intensive care unit nurses, medical-(surgical) nurses and respiratory therapists,” Zubialde said. “For those in the community who are interested in temporary employment or volunteering, options include telemedicine initiatives for those providers who may want to work in non-direct patient care settings.”
Medical professionals willing to work or volunteer with OU Medicine can visit oumedicine.com/covid, Zubialde said, to either indicate the times they would be willing to work or volunteer or apply to join as temporary, compensated employees working 12-hour shifts.
“We are really pleased to say that so far, we have already received an outpouring of support from our retired and alumni physicians statewide,” Zubialde said. “Including this acknowledged support, we now have over 100 providers who are willing to help us meet the COVID challenge should it be needed.”
OU Medicine has also taken steps to conserve personal protective equipment in anticipation of an expected influx of COVID-19 patients. Jason Sanders, provost of the OU Health Sciences Center, said students and faculty at all OU Medicine campuses and facilities are asked to wear a mask at all times.
Due to the uncertainty of long-term PPE supply, Sanders said OU Medicine is also complying with “standardized” sterilization techniques like “ultraviolet and hydrogen peroxide processes” to make their equipment safe to reuse.
To meet the continued need for PPE, Sanders announced that OU Medicine launched a mask-making initiative called the “Million Mask Challenge,” which encourages companies and home volunteers to create and donate masks.
“The scale of the need (for PPE) requires high-volume manufacturers to participate,” Sanders said, “and we also need help from those of you watching from home.”
Sewing groups, schools and individuals have already begun to donate their masks. Businesses have also contributed, Sanders said, with Mathis Brothers Furniture retooling their mattress factory to rapidly produce and distribute cloth masks.
Those interested in contributing their own masks can visit oumedicine.com/thechallenge for sewing patterns and further information.
While the plan is in place and the peak of infection in Oklahoma has yet to arrive, Gose said she hopes the measures will not need to be enacted.
“At OU Medicine, we hope to not have to activate this plan today or in the future,” Gose said, “but (we) have planned diligently if our community needs it.”
