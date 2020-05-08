OU amid coronavirus: Application released for student emergency financial aid due to COVID-19

Students can now apply for emergency financial aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for expenses due to disruptions from COVID-19, according to an email from OU’s Student Financial Center.
The email states that the funds can assist with expenses incurred after March 13, 2020, such as “food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child-care expenses.” OU is receiving nearly $18 million from the CARES Act, and a minimum of half will go toward emergency financial aid grants to students.
“The University of Oklahoma is following the guidance of the Department of Education regarding distribution of the CARES Act funds available for emergency financial grants,” the email states. “OU will continue to monitor the guidance and make any adjustments needed to meet federal guidance.”
The funds will not affect any current financial aid received since they qualify as grant funds, and the application can be accessed here. The email states that there is no deadline to submit, but “funds are limited and will be awarded in the order qualifying applications are received.”
The email states that CARES Act funds cannot be used to pay tuition and fees, but the university and the OU Foundation are “working hard to secure financial aid resources to assist students to continue their education at OU.”
According to the Student Financial Center, specific requirements for CARES Act funds include the following:
Currently enrolled undergraduate, graduate, law, and professional students on all OU’s campuses.
Must be either an eligible U.S. citizen or an eligible non-citizen who is eligible for Title IV funding.
Students who have or can demonstrate financial need or hardship caused by or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students who submit a FAFSA for the 2019-2020 school year and who are eligible for Title IV funding.
Students who are in good academic standing and enrolled in at least one non-online course.
Students who are not in default on a federal student loan.
Students who have completed a CARES Act Emergency Grant Application.
The email states that granted funds must go directly to students, with direct deposit as the preferred method for receiving funds. Norman campus students who are not signed up for direct deposit should follow this link, according to the email.
More information can be found on the Student Financial Center’s CARES Act FAQ webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.