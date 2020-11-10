OU American Indian Student Association to host events celebrating Native American Heritage Month

The OU American Indian Student Association will host events this week to celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the university.
Throughout the week, the organization will host seven events at different times throughout each day, according to the event flyer.
The week kicks off with a cornhusk doll demonstration from 7–9 p.m. Tuesday in the Oklahoma Memorial Union courtyard.
According to the flyer, on Wednesday, there will be a Mr. and Miss Indian OU crowning held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bizzell Statue. There will also be a Flyer Tabling at the Walker-Adams mall and Oklahoma Memorial Union from 2:30–4:30 p.m. Lastly, AISA will host its first Bow-Wow Pow-Wow and cornhole tournament from 7–10 p.m. at Cate Center Rock Garden.
Thursday there will be an American Indian Science and Engineering Society collaboration meeting from 7–9 p.m.
Friday’s events will consist of a Kiowa Agency art collaboration activity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, and an AISA Native American Heritage Month social in the South Oval tent from 7–11 p.m.
According to a tweet, AISA will release more details about each event the day before it happens.
