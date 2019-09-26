OU American Indian Programs and Services offers events for Native American students

OU American Indian Programs and Services is offering events in September and October for qualifying Native American students.
According to an email from American Indian Programs and Services, events will include opportunities for students to have their voices heard at meet-and-greet sessions and town halls, as well as presentations with guest speakers.
Events are listed below:
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is holding a land acknowledgement statement town hall at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Copeland Hall 233. According to the email, the event will include free pizza and drinks and is a place to share thoughts on land acknowledgement statements.
Freshman representative applications are due for the OU American Indian Student Association executive board at its meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and the AISA elections and meeting will take place Thursday before the land acknowledgment statement town hall. Questions can be directed to phoenix.burrow@ou.edu.
Keolu Fox, a Native Hawaiian geneticist, will speak at 3 p.m on Sept. 27 on the ninth floor in Dale Hall. According to the email, Fox is known for his research about links between human genetic variations and disease in underrepresented populations. This event is being held by the Genomics and Ethics programs for Native Students, and is open to all.
Indigenous Peoples' Day is Oct. 14.
