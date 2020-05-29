OU alumnus wins Distinguished Leadership Award, reflects on 5 years of philanthropy with Children's Miracle Network

An OU senior has received national recognition for his leadership and involvement in Soonerthon, a university fundraiser benefiting the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, in his four years in Norman.
Daniel Carpenter, a business administration major from Ada, Oklahoma, was named a 2020 Miracle Network Dance Marathon Distinguished Leadership Award winner, according to an April 30 press release.
In an email, Carpenter told The Daily his experience with Soonerthon began in high school through a partnership between Ada High School and the university. He said it was that formative experience which led him to participate in Soonerthon all four of his years at OU.
Carpenter was a liaison who connected with high schools to coordinate partnering Mini Marathon fundraisers, served as the vice chair of Mini Marathon liaisons, worked as a data analyst, and most recently acted as Soonerthon’s executive vice chair of finance in his senior year.
In his latest role, Carpenter designed Soonerthon’s first comprehensive budget, as well as a real-time database and automated tracking tool that aided the organization in its decision-making. Using Carpenter’s invention, Soonerthon staff were able to forecast daily fundraising totals in order to strategize the best avenues for encouraging OU students to give.
Carpenter said in the email he personally raised $15,485.99 for the Children’s Hospital Foundation during his time at OU, and while he is honored to receive national recognition for his philanthropic accomplishments, he said he believes the award says more about all of those involved in Soonerthon than just himself.
“I have never been surrounded by such passionate leaders who cared so much for this cause,” Carpenter said in the email. “These individuals always pushed me to be the best version of myself and produce the highest quality work for the hospital. I hope that individuals beyond this campus (who) see this award praise these members for their efforts in making this organization what it is today.”
According to the release, Carpenter said he plans to pursue a career as a data analyst and consultant. In his email, Carpenter said he plans to continue to support the Children’s Miracle Network in his professional career.
“Although my plans are not concrete yet on how I will support our local hospital through my actions, I know that I will never lose my passion for the great work that the Children’s Hospital in OKC does for our community,” Carpenter said in the email. “I hope that I am able to continue to give back, as the organization has done so much for me during the past seven years of involvement.”
